UPDATE (Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  509,588 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 20. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1360 7327.19 41 121
Atkinson 584 7010.8 9 85
Bacon 726 6366.19 21 55
Baker 119 3819 6 24
Baldwin 2725 6133.52 70 204
Banks 1028 5144.63 17 121
Barrow 4176 4834.28 63 358
Bartow 5703 5148.46 105 428
Ben Hill 1125 6758.79 36 113
Berrien 716 3714.46 19 37
Bibb 8524 5602.37 234 1076
Bleckley 605 4712.57 30 37
Brantley 611 3181.96 18 52
Brooks 726 4616.27 26 60
Bryan 1633 4172.52 17 115
Bulloch 3554 4472.3 35 156
Burke 1102 4932.41 14 108
Butts 1141 4532.45 46 77
Calhoun 299 4733.26 11 56
Camden 2034 3771.98 18 92
Candler 594 5481.22 28 49
Carroll 4858 4044.32 91 243
Catoosa 2839 4128.19 34 153
Charlton 790 5961.81 12 44
Chatham 11961 4093.77 220 986
Chattahoochee 2129 19806.49 1 18
Chattooga 1394 5628.68 39 95
Cherokee 11237 4214.66 121 743
Clarke 7866 6061.07 59 309
Clay 138 4833.63 3 9
Clayton 12017 3942.09 209 844
Clinch 512 7692.31 14 43
Cobb 32783 4146.66 530 2289
Coffee 3137 7288.23 73 440
Colquitt 2435 5364.26 44 181
Columbia 6563 4137.27 83 265
Cook 927 5316.28 20 82
Coweta 4570 3006.56 72 197
Crawford 306 2502.45 7 35
Crisp 890 3993 27 111
Dade 649 4015.59 7 38
Dawson 1439 5325.49 12 135
Decatur 1531 5816.43 42 112
DeKalb 31668 3992.67 468 2910
Dodge 789 3870.49 42 75
Dooly 497 3708.96 20 63
Dougherty 3788 4213.34 200 730
Douglas 6142 4043.29 96 567
Early 668 6583.88 39 54
Echols 304 7659.36 2 10
Effingham 2294 3582.92 33 149
Elbert 1085 5727.1 24 90
Emanuel 1339 5908.05 43 99
Evans 562 5258.73 8 55
Fannin 1187 4509.88 34 98
Fayette 3294 2802.35 65 164
Floyd 6107 6112.13 98 496
Forsyth 8098 3207.04 74 550
Franklin 1454 6232.59 21 98
Fulton 45576 4146.36 718 3170
Gilmer 1462 4653.53 30 133
Glascock 78 2578.51 3 9
Glynn 4485 5212.27 120 370
Gordon 3722 6411.82 55 193
Grady 1001 4079.05 27 116
Greene 803 4290.22 26 73
Gwinnett 45607 4696.21 538 3529
Habersham 3079 6722.71 82 326
Hall 15625 7572.12 206 1475
Hancock 544 6639.81 46 75
Haralson 1120 3645.6 23 51
Harris 1124 3238.07 29 102
Hart 983 3765.27 20 91
Heard 383 3096.2 9 24
Henry 9687 4038.5 140 366
Houston 5271 3356.49 105 460
Irwin 497 5268.74 11 50
Jackson 4349 5821.95 57 291
Jasper 364 2563.56 5 25
Jeff Davis 901 5947.98 30 81
Jefferson 1069 6981 38 109
Jenkins 507 5911.85 34 72
Johnson 522 5403.17 29 73
Jones 898 3140.85 23 68
Lamar 710 3669.82 25 61
Lanier 375 3622.84 7 19
Laurens 2512 5311.23 112 225
Lee 957 3193.09 32 115
Liberty 1687 2725.19 30 139
Lincoln 312 3840 9 36
Long 391 1963.34 5 25
Lowndes 5820 4937.31 97 252
Lumpkin 1622 4798.53 19 154
Macon 338 2602.4 15 59
Madison 1381 4576.33 15 85
Marion 240 2894.01 10 26
McDuffie 906 4195.03 21 101
McIntosh 421 2890.09 7 38
Meriwether 753 3582.3 19 89
Miller 392 6800.83 2 23
Mitchell 1033 4683.53 49 168
Monroe 1110 4003.32 59 112
Montgomery 444 4813.53 9 28
Morgan 704 3678.55 7 50
Murray 2302 5717.69 38 138
Muscogee 8010 4180.02 196 774
Newton 4212 3748.87 111 391
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19751 0 245 828
Oconee 1367 3275.27 35 88
Oglethorpe 633 4153.54 13 52
Paulding 5187 3006.22 93 204
Peach 1080 3945.21 29 126
Pickens 1328 3960.63 14 93
Pierce 809 4139.17 27 96
Pike 571 3027.57 12 46
Polk 2277 5236.65 40 209
Pulaski 419 3846.51 25 42
Putnam 1054 4816.08 31 87
Quitman 48 2092.41 1 7
Rabun 877 5163.08 15 93
Randolph 349 5167.31 30 63
Richmond 11611 5741.2 213 824
Rockdale 3248 3420.39 63 454
Schley 148 2805.69 2 18
Screven 501 3604.32 11 51
Seminole 538 6609.34 12 44
Spalding 2333 3375.78 81 265
Stephens 1950 7406.56 48 174
Stewart 600 9789.53 17 114
Sumter 1211 4119.19 70 218
Talbot 225 3653.78 9 31
Taliaferro 45 2757.35 0 2
Tattnall 1158 4557.08 22 82
Taylor 321 4033.68 13 41
Telfair 561 3586.04 31 55
Terrell 421 4972.25 33 83
Thomas 2108 4744.44 78 205
Tift 2705 6625.03 70 292
Toombs 1872 6937.7 61 133
Towns 667 5542.63 24 87
Treutlen 361 5286.28 15 35
Troup 3730 5297.24 121 389
Turner 439 5435.86 24 58
Twiggs 308 3809.05 15 65
Union 1261 4977.3 40 124
Unknown 2709 0 3 40
Upson 1048 3988.28 72 111
Walker 3348 4809.65 53 148
Walton 3807 3973.32 84 300
Ware 2025 5648.06 72 229
Warren 207 3973.13 6 30
Washington 1090 5368.93 24 73
Wayne 1654 5518.12 45 159
Webster 55 2156.86 2 10
Wheeler 379 4792.01 18 27
White 1740 5478.93 30 177
Whitfield 9823 9384.55 108 468
Wilcox 333 3788.4 25 61
Wilkes 421 4204.11 8 49
Wilkinson 480 5381.77 18 87
Worth 776 3852.65 37 121
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,365,817 (4,974,164 reported molecular tests; 391,653 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 509,588 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 39,412 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,437 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 20, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

