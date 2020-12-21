Congress agrees on $900 billion in COVID Relief

Listen to the content of this post:

(NBC News) — A new COVID relief bill could see final approval Monday following a weekend of marathon negotiations in Congress.

The deal will send $600 in direct payments to qualifying Americans, add $300 a week to unemployment checks, provide more loans to small businesses, and direct extra funds to distribute COVID vaccines across the country.

There’s also help for people struggling to pay their rent.

“Our purpose has always been to crush the virus, to put money in the pockets of the American people, which we do in this legislation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The bill does not provide liability protection from COVID-19 related lawsuits for businesses, universities, and health care centers, which Republicans had pushed for, or extra money for state and local governments sought by Democrats.

Still, Democrats see this agreement as a bridge to more relief once Joe Biden becomes president.

“While this bill is far from perfect, nor is it the bill that we would pass if Democrats had a majority in the Senate, it is a strong shot in the arm to help American families weather the storm,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

