Dry and mild start to Christmas week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain will come to an end by late morning and a sunny sky will be in store for this afternoon.
TODAY.
Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s and high pressure begins to build in from the west. Clouds will continue to clear throughout the day and that will set us up for a clear sky overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s.
TOMORROW.
Sunshine is back in full force tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle 60’s. Expect overnight lows to fall quickly into the middle and upper 30’s under a clear sky.
WEEK AHEAD.
Cloud cover will begin to increase on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. On Thursday we are expecting a strong front to move across our area that will bring locally heavy rainfall and chilly air behind the front. The cold air moves in after the moisture has moved out so winter precipitation will not be an issue for Middle Georgia. For Christmas Day you can expect to bundle up as morning lows will be in the 20’s with highs only in the low to middle 40’s.
