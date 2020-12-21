UPDATE (Monday, December 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  512,699 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 21. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1369 7375.68 41 121
Atkinson 587 7046.82 9 85
Bacon 733 6427.57 21 55
Baker 124 3979.46 6 24
Baldwin 2736 6158.28 70 204
Banks 1041 5209.69 17 121
Barrow 4210 4873.64 63 358
Bartow 5756 5196.31 106 429
Ben Hill 1127 6770.8 36 113
Berrien 720 3735.21 19 37
Bibb 8578 5637.86 234 1077
Bleckley 609 4743.73 30 37
Brantley 618 3218.41 18 53
Brooks 729 4635.34 26 60
Bryan 1641 4192.96 17 115
Bulloch 3561 4481.11 35 157
Burke 1105 4945.84 14 108
Butts 1149 4564.23 46 77
Calhoun 299 4733.26 11 56
Camden 2046 3794.23 18 92
Candler 594 5481.22 28 49
Carroll 4891 4071.8 91 243
Catoosa 2871 4174.72 34 153
Charlton 793 5984.45 12 44
Chatham 12008 4109.85 221 988
Chattahoochee 2129 19806.49 1 18
Chattooga 1403 5665.02 40 95
Cherokee 11293 4235.66 121 747
Clarke 7916 6099.6 59 309
Clay 138 4833.63 3 9
Clayton 12069 3959.15 209 848
Clinch 513 7707.33 14 43
Cobb 32951 4167.91 531 2290
Coffee 3157 7334.7 73 440
Colquitt 2437 5368.67 44 182
Columbia 6587 4152.4 83 266
Cook 930 5333.49 20 82
Coweta 4616 3036.82 72 198
Crawford 313 2559.7 7 35
Crisp 893 4006.46 27 111
Dade 652 4034.15 7 38
Dawson 1442 5336.59 12 135
Decatur 1533 5824.03 42 113
DeKalb 31787 4007.67 469 2915
Dodge 791 3880.3 43 75
Dooly 498 3716.42 20 63
Dougherty 3799 4225.57 200 731
Douglas 6185 4071.6 96 568
Early 675 6652.87 39 54
Echols 304 7659.36 2 10
Effingham 2305 3600.1 33 149
Elbert 1088 5742.94 24 90
Emanuel 1343 5925.7 44 99
Evans 567 5305.51 8 55
Fannin 1202 4566.87 34 99
Fayette 3345 2845.74 65 166
Floyd 6154 6159.17 99 496
Forsyth 8163 3232.78 74 551
Franklin 1466 6284.02 21 98
Fulton 45851 4171.38 718 3177
Gilmer 1477 4701.28 30 133
Glascock 78 2578.51 3 9
Glynn 4510 5241.32 120 370
Gordon 3741 6444.56 56 193
Grady 1003 4087.2 27 118
Greene 811 4332.96 26 74
Gwinnett 45864 4722.67 539 3536
Habersham 3100 6768.56 82 326
Hall 15736 7625.92 206 1479
Hancock 546 6664.23 46 75
Haralson 1130 3678.15 23 51
Harris 1130 3255.36 29 102
Hart 993 3803.58 20 91
Heard 388 3136.62 9 24
Henry 9771 4073.52 140 367
Houston 5329 3393.42 105 460
Irwin 500 5300.54 11 51
Jackson 4423 5921.02 57 292
Jasper 365 2570.6 5 25
Jeff Davis 904 5967.78 30 81
Jefferson 1074 7013.65 38 110
Jenkins 507 5911.85 34 72
Johnson 526 5444.57 29 73
Jones 908 3175.82 23 68
Lamar 716 3700.83 25 61
Lanier 377 3642.16 7 19
Laurens 2524 5336.6 112 224
Lee 967 3226.45 32 115
Liberty 1697 2741.34 30 139
Lincoln 313 3852.31 9 36
Long 398 1998.49 5 25
Lowndes 5833 4948.34 97 255
Lumpkin 1628 4816.28 19 154
Macon 338 2602.4 15 59
Madison 1398 4632.67 15 87
Marion 241 2906.07 10 26
McDuffie 912 4222.81 21 101
McIntosh 421 2890.09 7 38
Meriwether 755 3591.82 19 89
Miller 394 6835.53 2 24
Mitchell 1035 4692.6 49 169
Monroe 1120 4039.38 59 112
Montgomery 447 4846.05 9 28
Morgan 711 3715.12 7 50
Murray 2319 5759.92 38 139
Muscogee 8058 4205.07 196 776
Newton 4234 3768.45 111 391
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19930 0 245 832
Oconee 1388 3325.59 37 89
Oglethorpe 644 4225.72 13 52
Paulding 5216 3023.03 94 204
Peach 1091 3985.39 29 127
Pickens 1342 4002.39 14 94
Pierce 815 4169.86 27 96
Pike 575 3048.78 12 46
Polk 2295 5278.05 41 209
Pulaski 419 3846.51 25 42
Putnam 1063 4857.21 31 88
Quitman 48 2092.41 1 7
Rabun 889 5233.72 15 94
Randolph 349 5167.31 30 63
Richmond 11631 5751.09 213 827
Rockdale 3267 3440.4 64 454
Schley 148 2805.69 2 18
Screven 501 3604.32 11 51
Seminole 541 6646.19 12 44
Spalding 2349 3398.93 82 265
Stephens 1951 7410.36 48 174
Stewart 600 9789.53 17 114
Sumter 1217 4139.6 70 218
Talbot 226 3670.02 9 31
Taliaferro 45 2757.35 0 2
Tattnall 1162 4572.82 22 82
Taylor 321 4033.68 13 41
Telfair 562 3592.43 31 55
Terrell 426 5031.3 33 83
Thomas 2115 4760.19 78 206
Tift 2718 6656.87 70 294
Toombs 1874 6945.11 61 133
Towns 671 5575.87 24 88
Treutlen 363 5315.57 14 35
Troup 3762 5342.69 121 389
Turner 439 5435.86 24 59
Twiggs 310 3833.79 15 65
Union 1268 5004.93 40 124
Unknown 2723 0 3 41
Upson 1054 4011.11 72 111
Walker 3374 4847 53 148
Walton 3846 4014.03 84 301
Ware 2032 5667.59 72 229
Warren 209 4011.52 6 30
Washington 1096 5398.48 24 73
Wayne 1667 5561.49 45 160
Webster 55 2156.86 2 10
Wheeler 379 4792.01 18 27
White 1750 5510.42 31 177
Whitfield 9918 9475.31 108 473
Wilcox 333 3788.4 25 61
Wilkes 426 4254.04 8 49
Wilkinson 484 5426.62 18 88
Worth 782 3882.43 37 121
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,391,516 (4,999,306 reported molecular tests; 392,210 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 512,699 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 39,502 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,453 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, December 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

