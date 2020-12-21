UPDATE: One teen dead, another injured after Macon apartment shooting

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one teen and left another teen in the hospital.
Authorities identified the 16-year-old who died as Elijah Jones and the 17-year-old as Tyrin Riggins.
Deputies say a black Kia Sorento reportedly pulled into the apartment complex and stopped in front of building “G”.
Deputies say when they arrived at the scene they found Riggins with a gunshot wound to the leg. They also found Elijah with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Bibb County coroner Leon Jones says the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at Sandy Springs Apartments on Bloomfield Drive.
Coroner Jones says Elijah died on the scene at 2 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services took Riggins to Medical Center Navicent Health. The hospital lists the teen in stable condition at this time.
This incident is still under investigation.
This makes Bibb County’s 51st homicide for 2020.
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.