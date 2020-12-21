Teen shot, killed in Wilkinson County apartment complex

|
Listen to the content of this post:
GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Gordon Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one teen dead Sunday morning.
Officers identified the shooting victim as 19-year-old Devion Lanard Carswell.
Assistant Chief Andy Hester says the incident happened early Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Prairie Summit Apartments on Westbrook Road.
Hester says the shooting is still under investigation. The police department has a suspect in custody.
The suspect has received no charges yet.
Gordon Police Department
If you have any information about this incident, call Gordon Police at 478-628-2323.
- Ask for Assistant Chief Andy Hester or Chief Mike Hall