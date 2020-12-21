Three men wanted for robbing gas station at gunpoint

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need helping finding three men who they say robbed a gas station mart at gunpoint.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Circle K gas station at 4314 PioNono Avenue just after 5:15 Saturday morning.
Deputies say three men entered the gas station’s mart and acted like they were going to shop. Deputies say two of the men distracted a clerk who was working at the front of the store. Another man with a gun confronted the clerk working behind the cashier counter.
All three men demanded money and took tobacco products from the shelves. Once they got the cash, they got into a car and headed towards Dewey Street.
Deputies say the first man was wearing a black “North Face” jacket over a red hooded shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black facial covering. He was carrying a silver and black handgun.
The second man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black facial covering.
The third man was wearing a green hooded coat with fur around the hood, black pants, blue shoes, and a black facial covering.
Photos of the suspects are below.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.