Two men wanted for trying to rob restaurant in Macon at gunpoint

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
121
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who they say tried robbing a restaurant at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the two entered the Wing Hut Chen Inc. at 2444 Pio Nono Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say one of the men had a gun. The restaurant employees saw it and ran to the back of the restaurant. The two men left without taking anything. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.