Two men wanted for trying to rob restaurant in Macon at gunpoint

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men who they say tried robbing a restaurant at gunpoint.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the two entered the Wing Hut Chen Inc. at 2444 Pio Nono Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say one of the men had a gun. The restaurant employees saw it and ran to the back of the restaurant. The two men left without taking anything. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.