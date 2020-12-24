BCSO shares tips on how to protect your pets from the cold

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When the temperature drops during the winter months, it’s important to protect your furry friends from the cold.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shared tips on how to keep them safe.
Protecting your pets from the cold
- If your pet stays outside make sure the area is insulated well
- Give them plenty of blankets
- If you can, bring them inside to stay warm
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, Judy Gordon, says pets are not much different from humans. “Pets are just like us they get cold and they need to be protected just as we are,” said Gordon.
She also encourages people to enroll their pet with Animal Welfare. You can do that by calling (478) 751-7500.