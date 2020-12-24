Christmas Eve cold front to bring rain and storms

Dalton Mullinax
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- It will be a soggy Thursday as a cold front generates widespread showers and a few storms for Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

Cloudy conditions are expected for much of the day as we await a cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will top out in the low 60’s before falling quickly as the front passes during the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few strong storms will accompany the front. 1-2″ of rain is possible area wide as winds gust to 30 mph. Overnight we will clear out and cool off. Morning lows will fall into the middle 20’s.

CHRISTMAS DAY.

Sunny and chilly weather will be here for Christmas. Afternoon highs will only make it into the low and middle 40’s. Overnight lows will fall into the low and middle 20’s. A strong wind will make it feel like the teens by Saturday morning.

WEEKEND.

We will stay dry and mostly sunny this weekend as temperatures begin to warm. Highs on Saturday afternoon will only be in the upper 40’s but by Sunday we’re back into the upper 50’s.

