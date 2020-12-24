Coliseum Health, North Central Health District receive COVID vaccines

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Coliseum Health System and North Central Health District received shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Coliseum began administering the vaccine to frontline workers in their hospital system. They expect to vaccinate 800 people with this shipment. It’s not a requirement to get the vaccine, but about 70 percent of their staff is choosing to get the vaccine.

Coliseum Health System CEO, Stephen Daugherty, says the vaccine is another step towards protecting their staff.

“Once we have our staff protected we know we’ll be able to be here for the patients and the rest of the community that are going to need us through the remainder of the pandemic,” said Daugherty.

Christi Dykes, Clinical Educator at Coliseum Health, got the vaccine Thursday. Her husband, who also works at the hospital, administered the vaccine. Dykes was unsure about the vaccine but ultimately made the decision to protect her son, who she says is significantly handicapped.

“After seeing everyone in here get vaccinated and feeling comfortable with it I said I’m going to do this too,” said Dykes.

North Central Health District received 1300 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer for the district, says they will vaccinate healthcare workers and people living and working in long term care facilities. He says they’ll start administering the vaccine soon.

“We know this is something that is going to be a huge huge benefit to our community to get those that are providing care for others that has swept through our state,” said Hokanson.

According to Daugherty, vaccines are how pandemics end. He hopes we can get back to a version of normal soon, but says the long term effects of COVID-19 are still unknown.

“Whether it will mutate and occur annually like the flu where we have a vaccine every year but this is certainly a step in the right direction,” said Daugherty.

He says the hospital is still a safe place to get critical care, because the COVID unit is in a separate area from the rest of the hospital. Coliseum Medical Centers says community can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to follow the CDC guidelines.

