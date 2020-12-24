Georgia elections chief: End no-excuse absentee voting

|
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official is calling for an end to the state’s practice of allowing voters to cast absentee ballots without justification even as his office again dismisses claims of widespread fraud during the November election.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a hearing on Wednesday no-excuse absentee voting makes no sense when the state provides weeks of in-person early voting.
Raffensperger has been slammed by President Donald Trump for his handling of the presidential election in Georgia.
Trump lost the state and has for months made unsubstantiated claims about fraud and the integrity of mail-in votes. GOP election officials in Georgia have vehemently and repeatedly disputed those claims.