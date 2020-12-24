UPDATE (Thursday, December 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 24, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 531,954 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 24. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1388 7478.05 42 122
Atkinson 609 7310.92 9 89
Bacon 765 6708.17 21 59
Baker 126 4043.65 6 24
Baldwin 2789 6277.57 71 213
Banks 1085 5429.89 17 127
Barrow 4430 5128.32 64 370
Bartow 6072 5481.58 108 440
Ben Hill 1155 6939.02 36 119
Berrien 740 3838.97 19 40
Bibb 8810 5790.34 234 1109
Bleckley 619 4821.62 30 40
Brantley 634 3301.74 18 53
Brooks 740 4705.28 26 63
Bryan 1689 4315.61 17 118
Bulloch 3613 4546.54 36 162
Burke 1130 5057.74 14 108
Butts 1183 4699.29 47 78
Calhoun 306 4844.07 11 56
Camden 2095 3885.1 19 93
Candler 598 5518.13 28 50
Carroll 5030 4187.51 92 251
Catoosa 3037 4416.11 34 154
Charlton 808 6097.65 12 45
Chatham 12331 4220.4 225 1005
Chattahoochee 2141 19918.13 1 18
Chattooga 1450 5854.8 43 100
Cherokee 11768 4413.82 123 766
Clarke 8102 6242.92 61 312
Clay 144 5043.78 3 9
Clayton 12451 4084.46 216 867
Clinch 529 7947.72 14 43
Cobb 34247 4331.84 539 2321
Coffee 3242 7532.18 77 463
Colquitt 2468 5436.96 44 183
Columbia 6808 4291.72 84 271
Cook 951 5453.92 20 86
Coweta 4848 3189.45 75 205
Crawford 331 2706.9 7 39
Crisp 926 4154.52 26 114
Dade 673 4164.09 7 38
Dawson 1554 5751.08 14 140
Decatur 1556 5911.4 43 116
DeKalb 33101 4173.34 479 2980
Dodge 810 3973.51 44 83
Dooly 515 3843.28 20 63
Dougherty 3879 4314.55 203 743
Douglas 6417 4224.32 96 574
Early 687 6771.14 39 58
Echols 307 7734.95 2 10
Effingham 2347 3665.7 34 155
Elbert 1104 5827.4 24 90
Emanuel 1372 6053.65 45 101
Evans 573 5361.65 8 56
Fannin 1224 4650.46 35 102
Fayette 3516 2991.22 65 170
Floyd 6373 6378.36 102 507
Forsyth 8603 3407.03 77 575
Franklin 1542 6609.8 21 105
Fulton 47892 4357.06 725 3238
Gilmer 1522 4844.51 31 134
Glascock 82 2710.74 3 10
Glynn 4603 5349.4 122 379
Gordon 3878 6680.56 56 200
Grady 1024 4172.78 27 121
Greene 865 4621.47 26 75
Gwinnett 47911 4933.45 549 3633
Habersham 3282 7165.94 86 337
Hall 16484 7988.41 213 1555
Hancock 563 6871.72 46 75
Haralson 1169 3805.09 23 51
Harris 1179 3396.52 29 103
Hart 1053 4033.4 20 94
Heard 404 3265.97 9 24
Henry 10206 4254.88 142 374
Houston 5597 3564.08 110 476
Irwin 529 5607.97 11 58
Jackson 4649 6223.56 61 298
Jasper 378 2662.16 5 27
Jeff Davis 922 6086.61 30 81
Jefferson 1102 7196.5 39 113
Jenkins 508 5923.51 34 72
Johnson 519 5372.11 30 72
Jones 940 3287.75 23 70
Lamar 736 3804.21 25 61
Lanier 385 3719.45 7 19
Laurens 2593 5482.49 113 233
Lee 999 3333.22 32 116
Liberty 1742 2814.03 30 142
Lincoln 319 3926.15 9 37
Long 415 2083.86 5 27
Lowndes 5934 5034.02 99 258
Lumpkin 1743 5156.5 20 165
Macon 347 2671.7 15 59
Madison 1478 4897.77 15 90
Marion 247 2978.42 10 26
McDuffie 948 4389.5 21 104
McIntosh 435 2986.2 8 41
Meriwether 780 3710.75 19 92
Miller 419 7269.26 2 25
Mitchell 1070 4851.29 49 172
Monroe 1162 4190.86 59 117
Montgomery 479 5192.97 9 29
Morgan 739 3861.43 8 50
Murray 2422 6015.75 39 144
Muscogee 8334 4349.1 198 788
Newton 4372 3891.27 117 402
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20401 0 244 866
Oconee 1502 3598.73 38 91
Oglethorpe 671 4402.89 13 52
Paulding 5480 3176.04 96 204
Peach 1123 4102.28 29 131
Pickens 1397 4166.42 15 99
Pierce 840 4297.77 27 97
Pike 594 3149.52 14 46
Polk 2388 5491.93 42 213
Pulaski 423 3883.23 25 42
Putnam 1098 5017.14 31 91
Quitman 48 2092.41 1 7
Rabun 944 5557.52 17 98
Randolph 353 5226.53 30 63
Richmond 12008 5937.5 214 850
Rockdale 3374 3553.07 69 461
Schley 152 2881.52 2 18
Screven 510 3669.06 11 51
Seminole 549 6744.47 12 45
Spalding 2431 3517.58 84 284
Stephens 2061 7828.17 48 180
Stewart 603 9838.47 17 114
Sumter 1252 4258.65 70 221
Talbot 233 3783.7 9 31
Taliaferro 44 2696.08 0 2
Tattnall 1200 4722.36 22 85
Taylor 327 4109.07 13 42
Telfair 567 3624.39 32 56
Terrell 438 5173.02 34 87
Thomas 2214 4983.01 78 212
Tift 2791 6835.66 70 315
Toombs 1952 7234.18 61 135
Towns 697 5791.92 25 90
Treutlen 380 5564.5 14 36
Troup 3855 5474.76 121 394
Turner 445 5510.15 24 61
Twiggs 323 3994.56 15 65
Union 1309 5166.77 41 127
Unknown 2743 0 3 43
Upson 1090 4148.11 72 114
Walker 3546 5094.1 54 160
Walton 4082 4260.34 84 306
Ware 2079 5798.68 72 234
Warren 212 4069.1 6 30
Washington 1118 5506.85 26 75
Wayne 1713 5714.95 45 165
Webster 61 2392.16 2 10
Wheeler 385 4867.87 18 27
White 1884 5932.36 34 183
Whitfield 10256 9798.23 109 487
Wilcox 356 4050.06 25 62
Wilkes 443 4423.81 8 52
Wilkinson 491 5505.1 18 88
Worth 818 4061.17 37 123
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,531,809 (5,135,306 reported molecular tests; 396,503 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 531,954 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 40,539 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,607 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

