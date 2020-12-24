Macon law firm feeds families for Christmas

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Macon law firm gave a much needed gift to those in need on Christmas Eve.

Staff of Forrest B. Johnson & Associates were at S&S Cafeteria Thursday morning, handing out meals.

Due to the success of last month’s Thanksgiving meal distribution, Thursday’s giveaway had more volunteers, more people, and more food.

According to Paralegal Detra Mitchell, there are many in Macon-Bibb County who need food. She says little gestures like this, can mean a lot.

“It’s a blessing to make a difference. It’s a blessing to make a person smile. And there are so many people in the world who need it,” said Mitchell.

The pandemic changed how many people celebrate the holidays. It left some in isolation and financially incapable of providing for their loved ones.

Volunteer Matthew Phenom says everyone goes through a hard time. Phenom says he can relate and that’s why he participated in the food giveaway.

“Everybody needs help. I’ve been in a place like that before too. So I just want to help out and give back,” said Phenom.

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates has provided resources to the community in the past.

According to volunteer Derek Henderson, the firm conducted back to school drives, christmas parties, and toy drives for years.

Henderon says, self-less acts are a part of Mr. Johnson’s nature.

“It’s tough times for the families in Macon, Middle Georgia so for somebody to come out and step for the families this year it’s an A plus,” said Henderson.

Maxwell says the firm is looking forward to helping others who need it in 2021.

She adds if you can do something nice for somebody else, do it.