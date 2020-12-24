Rep. James Beverly wants to spotlight Middle Georgia as House Minority Leader

Representative James Beverly is serving his sixth term in the Georgia House and represents District 143,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Democrats have new leader in the Georgia House, and he is hoping to bring more attention to issues in Middle Georgia. The party voted for Representative James Beverly to serve as House Minority Leader after former leader Bob Trammell lost his seat in the general election.

Beverly is serving his sixth term in the Georgia House and represents District 143, which includes Macon. HE says as House Minority leader he is preparing for some expected hurdles this legislative session. He says one of the first battles with Republicans will be over voting procedure and voting rights.

“They are trying to change the rules because they lost,” said Beverly. “I’m sure there’s going to be a level of political fighting that has to happen around the issues of voting, having free and fair elections.”

According to Beverly, redrawing congressional district lines will be another political conflict. He says people are leaving south and northwest Georgia and moving in and around Atlanta. Beverly says he expects to see Democrats gaining more seats because of the shifting population.

“Because they’re losing population and those districts are going to cannibalize one another and it’s going to lead to an increase in Democratic representation across the state,” said Beverly.

Apart from these challenges, Beverly says he also wants to spotlight Middle Georgia.

“A Minority Leader in the House that comes from Central Georgia, really puts a light on what we’re doing,” said Beverly. “There’s a lot of money coming into this area. And I just want to make sure that I’m a good steward.”

Beverly says he also wants to make adjustments to the budget to help the working class. And he wants to address issues of jobs and poverty.