WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Toys for tots partnered with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to deliver toys to kids in need.
Wendy Chadwell, Coordinator for the Houston and Bibb County Toys for Tots, says there’s a process to distributing the toys.
“We go into neighborhoods, that we pick the morning of and we try to hand out a toy and a coat to every child that comes to the trailer, so that hopefully we’re hitting kids that wouldn’t necessarily get anything for Christmas,” said Chadwell.
Thanks to the donations, they were able to give away bikes to two children.
Captain Ronnie Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department, says there’s a lot of planning that goes into this event.
They were able to help around 700 children Thursday, and a total of around 6,500 in the Middle Georgia area.
To help with donations for the Organization you can visit their website below:
https://warner-robins-ga.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3