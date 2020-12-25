UPDATE (Friday, December 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of Friday, December 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 537,079 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 25. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1394 7510.37 42 122
Atkinson 612 7346.94 9 90
Bacon 772 6769.55 21 59
Baker 126 4043.65 6 24
Baldwin 2813 6331.59 71 213
Banks 1089 5449.9 17 128
Barrow 4467 5171.16 64 371
Bartow 6127 5531.23 108 442
Ben Hill 1163 6987.08 36 119
Berrien 743 3854.53 19 40
Bibb 8924 5865.26 234 1111
Bleckley 624 4860.57 30 40
Brantley 639 3327.78 18 53
Brooks 741 4711.64 26 63
Bryan 1698 4338.61 17 119
Bulloch 3619 4554.09 36 162
Burke 1136 5084.59 14 108
Butts 1198 4758.88 47 78
Calhoun 309 4891.56 11 56
Camden 2123 3937.02 19 93
Candler 599 5527.36 28 50
Carroll 5071 4221.65 95 252
Catoosa 3072 4467 35 154
Charlton 815 6150.48 12 45
Chatham 12381 4237.51 226 1006
Chattahoochee 2141 19918.13 1 18
Chattooga 1462 5903.25 43 100
Cherokee 11898 4462.58 124 771
Clarke 8149 6279.14 61 312
Clay 144 5043.78 3 9
Clayton 12572 4124.16 216 870
Clinch 529 7947.72 14 43
Cobb 34696 4388.63 543 2327
Coffee 3264 7583.29 77 469
Colquitt 2483 5470.01 44 183
Columbia 6880 4337.11 84 271
Cook 954 5471.12 22 86
Coweta 4901 3224.32 77 205
Crawford 333 2723.26 7 39
Crisp 928 4163.49 27 114
Dade 678 4195.03 7 38
Dawson 1570 5810.3 14 141
Decatur 1565 5945.6 43 116
DeKalb 33463 4218.98 483 2985
Dodge 812 3983.32 44 83
Dooly 517 3858.21 20 63
Dougherty 3898 4335.69 203 744
Douglas 6456 4250 96 577
Early 690 6800.71 39 58
Echols 309 7785.34 2 10
Effingham 2356 3679.76 34 155
Elbert 1110 5859.07 24 90
Emanuel 1382 6097.78 45 101
Evans 577 5399.08 8 57
Fannin 1227 4661.85 35 102
Fayette 3540 3011.64 67 171
Floyd 6402 6407.38 103 507
Forsyth 8696 3443.86 77 576
Franklin 1566 6712.68 21 104
Fulton 48496 4412.01 729 3243
Gilmer 1530 4869.97 31 134
Glascock 83 2743.8 3 10
Glynn 4631 5381.94 122 379
Gordon 3911 6737.41 57 200
Grady 1029 4193.15 27 121
Greene 877 4685.58 26 75
Gwinnett 48270 4970.42 552 3645
Habersham 3310 7227.07 86 338
Hall 16570 8030.08 213 1559
Hancock 570 6957.16 46 75
Haralson 1178 3834.39 23 51
Harris 1189 3425.33 29 103
Hart 1071 4102.35 20 94
Heard 405 3274.05 9 24
Henry 10337 4309.49 144 375
Houston 5657 3602.29 111 478
Irwin 534 5660.98 11 59
Jackson 4699 6290.5 61 298
Jasper 380 2676.24 5 27
Jeff Davis 930 6139.42 30 81
Jefferson 1107 7229.15 39 113
Jenkins 511 5958.49 34 72
Johnson 526 5444.57 30 72
Jones 952 3329.72 23 70
Lamar 742 3835.22 26 61
Lanier 386 3729.11 7 19
Laurens 2616 5531.12 113 233
Lee 1007 3359.91 32 116
Liberty 1755 2835.03 30 142
Lincoln 321 3950.77 9 37
Long 416 2088.88 5 27
Lowndes 5946 5044.2 99 260
Lumpkin 1759 5203.83 20 166
Macon 349 2687.1 15 59
Madison 1489 4934.22 15 90
Marion 247 2978.42 10 26
McDuffie 950 4398.76 22 104
McIntosh 437 2999.93 8 41
Meriwether 792 3767.84 20 92
Miller 427 7408.05 2 25
Mitchell 1079 4892.09 49 173
Monroe 1177 4244.96 59 117
Montgomery 483 5236.34 9 29
Morgan 745 3892.78 8 50
Murray 2454 6095.23 40 146
Muscogee 8393 4379.89 200 788
Newton 4408 3923.31 118 403
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 20926 0 246 867
Oconee 1518 3637.06 39 91
Oglethorpe 682 4475.07 13 52
Paulding 5542 3211.97 98 204
Peach 1135 4146.12 29 131
Pickens 1403 4184.31 15 99
Pierce 851 4354.05 27 97
Pike 596 3160.13 14 46
Polk 2412 5547.12 42 213
Pulaski 425 3901.59 25 42
Putnam 1110 5071.97 31 91
Quitman 48 2092.41 1 7
Rabun 955 5622.28 17 99
Randolph 355 5256.14 30 63
Richmond 12104 5984.97 217 850
Rockdale 3399 3579.4 69 461
Schley 152 2881.52 2 18
Screven 513 3690.65 11 51
Seminole 552 6781.33 12 45
Spalding 2457 3555.2 84 289
Stephens 2071 7866.15 48 180
Stewart 603 9838.47 17 114
Sumter 1264 4299.47 70 221
Talbot 233 3783.7 9 31
Taliaferro 44 2696.08 0 2
Tattnall 1210 4761.72 22 85
Taylor 332 4171.9 13 42
Telfair 564 3605.22 32 56
Terrell 438 5173.02 34 87
Thomas 2219 4994.26 78 212
Tift 2803 6865.05 70 318
Toombs 1987 7363.9 61 136
Towns 698 5800.23 25 90
Treutlen 382 5593.79 14 36
Troup 3879 5508.85 121 395
Turner 446 5522.54 24 61
Twiggs 329 4068.76 15 65
Union 1311 5174.66 41 127
Unknown 2824 0 3 42
Upson 1096 4170.95 72 114
Walker 3571 5130.01 54 160
Walton 4144 4325.05 84 310
Ware 2098 5851.67 72 234
Warren 212 4069.1 6 30
Washington 1124 5536.4 26 75
Wayne 1724 5751.65 45 165
Webster 61 2392.16 2 10
Wheeler 380 4804.65 18 27
White 1893 5960.7 34 183
Whitfield 10337 9875.61 110 488
Wilcox 359 4084.19 25 62
Wilkes 449 4483.72 8 52
Wilkinson 498 5583.59 18 88
Worth 827 4105.85 37 123
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,586,630 (5,188,835 reported molecular tests; 397,795 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 537,079 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 40,630 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,656 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, December 25, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

