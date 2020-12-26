UPDATE (Saturday, December 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 540,758cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 26. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1403 7558.86 42 122
Atkinson 613 7358.94 9 90
Bacon 781 6848.47 21 59
Baker 127 4075.74 6 24
Baldwin 2826 6360.85 72 213
Banks 1091 5459.91 18 128
Barrow 4525 5238.3 65 371
Bartow 6162 5562.83 111 442
Ben Hill 1174 7053.17 36 119
Berrien 763 3958.29 20 40
Bibb 8998 5913.9 236 1111
Bleckley 626 4876.15 30 40
Brantley 641 3338.19 18 53
Brooks 751 4775.23 26 63
Bryan 1706 4359.05 17 119
Bulloch 3633 4571.71 36 162
Burke 1140 5102.5 15 108
Butts 1207 4794.63 47 78
Calhoun 308 4875.73 11 56
Camden 2142 3972.26 19 93
Candler 602 5555.04 28 50
Carroll 5101 4246.62 95 252
Catoosa 3077 4474.27 36 154
Charlton 818 6173.12 12 45
Chatham 12441 4258.05 226 1006
Chattahoochee 2141 19918.13 1 18
Chattooga 1468 5927.48 43 100
Cherokee 12007 4503.46 125 771
Clarke 8182 6304.56 62 312
Clay 144 5043.78 3 9
Clayton 12637 4145.48 217 871
Clinch 530 7962.74 14 43
Cobb 34949 4420.63 545 2328
Coffee 3299 7664.61 77 469
Colquitt 2488 5481.02 44 183
Columbia 6933 4370.52 84 272
Cook 963 5522.74 23 86
Coweta 4931 3244.06 77 205
Crawford 336 2747.79 7 39
Crisp 931 4176.95 27 114
Dade 680 4207.4 7 38
Dawson 1573 5821.4 14 141
DeKalb 33658 4243.56 487 2991
Decatur 1578 5994.99 43 116
Dodge 812 3983.32 44 83
Dooly 519 3873.13 21 63
Dougherty 3901 4339.02 203 745
Douglas 6538 4303.98 97 577
Early 690 6800.71 39 58
Echols 309 7785.34 2 10
Effingham 2370 3701.62 34 155
Elbert 1117 5896.01 24 90
Emanuel 1384 6106.6 45 101
Evans 579 5417.8 8 57
Fannin 1232 4680.85 35 102
Fayette 3568 3035.46 68 171
Floyd 6435 6440.41 106 507
Forsyth 8757 3468.02 78 576
Franklin 1580 6772.69 21 104
Fulton 48819 4441.4 731 3244
Gilmer 1539 4898.62 31 134
Glascock 84 2776.86 3 10
Glynn 4650 5404.02 122 379
Gordon 3922 6756.36 57 200
Grady 1034 4213.53 27 121
Greene 882 4712.29 26 75
Gwinnett 48613 5005.74 554 3646
Habersham 3333 7277.29 86 338
Hall 16676 8081.45 213 1559
Hancock 571 6969.36 46 75
Haralson 1183 3850.66 23 51
Harris 1198 3451.26 29 103
Hart 1077 4125.33 20 94
Heard 409 3306.39 10 24
Henry 10427 4347.01 145 375
Houston 5732 3650.05 112 478
Irwin 539 5713.98 11 59
Jackson 4769 6384.2 61 298
Jasper 386 2718.5 5 27
Jeff Davis 931 6146.03 31 81
Jefferson 1110 7248.74 39 113
Jenkins 512 5970.15 34 72
Johnson 529 5475.62 30 72
Jones 971 3396.17 23 70
Lamar 750 3876.57 26 61
Lanier 386 3729.11 7 19
Laurens 2627 5554.38 113 236
Lee 1015 3386.61 32 117
Liberty 1762 2846.34 30 142
Lincoln 322 3963.08 9 37
Long 420 2108.96 5 27
Lowndes 5959 5055.23 99 260
Lumpkin 1770 5236.38 20 166
Macon 350 2694.8 15 59
Madison 1501 4973.99 16 90
Marion 249 3002.53 10 26
McDuffie 952 4408.02 22 104
McIntosh 439 3013.66 8 41
Meriwether 801 3810.66 20 92
Miller 428 7425.4 2 25
Mitchell 1084 4914.76 49 173
Monroe 1202 4335.12 60 117
Montgomery 490 5312.23 9 29
Morgan 747 3903.23 8 50
Murray 2475 6147.39 40 146
Muscogee 8445 4407.02 202 788
Newton 4431 3943.78 119 403
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21184 0 251 866
Oconee 1542 3694.56 39 91
Oglethorpe 688 4514.44 13 52
Paulding 5577 3232.26 100 204
Peach 1141 4168.04 29 131
Pickens 1416 4223.08 15 99
Pierce 858 4389.87 27 97
Pike 602 3191.94 14 46
Polk 2421 5567.82 42 213
Pulaski 425 3901.59 25 42
Putnam 1116 5099.38 31 91
Quitman 49 2136.01 1 7
Rabun 963 5669.37 17 99
Randolph 355 5256.14 30 63
Richmond 12170 6017.6 218 851
Rockdale 3423 3604.68 69 461
Schley 153 2900.47 2 18
Screven 514 3697.84 11 51
Seminole 552 6781.33 12 45
Spalding 2477 3584.14 86 289
Stephens 2080 7900.33 48 180
Stewart 603 9838.47 17 114
Sumter 1275 4336.88 70 221
Talbot 234 3799.94 9 31
Taliaferro 44 2696.08 0 2
Tattnall 1217 4789.26 22 85
Taylor 333 4184.47 13 42
Telfair 564 3605.22 32 56
Terrell 440 5196.65 34 87
Thomas 2233 5025.77 78 212
Tift 2819 6904.24 70 318
Toombs 2003 7423.19 61 136
Towns 700 5816.85 25 90
Treutlen 384 5623.08 14 36
Troup 3913 5557.13 121 395
Turner 449 5559.68 24 61
Twiggs 334 4130.6 15 65
Union 1315 5190.45 41 127
Unknown 2881 0 3 42
Upson 1108 4216.62 72 114
Walker 3578 5140.07 54 160
Walton 4200 4383.49 84 310
Ware 2110 5885.14 72 234
Warren 212 4069.1 6 30
Washington 1128 5556.1 27 75
Wayne 1735 5788.35 45 165
Webster 61 2392.16 2 10
Wheeler 382 4829.94 18 27
White 1901 5985.89 34 183
Whitfield 10372 9909.05 112 488
Wilcox 363 4129.69 25 62
Wilkes 450 4493.71 8 52
Wilkinson 503 5639.65 18 88
Worth 832 4130.67 37 125
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,617,506 (5,218,474 reported molecular tests; 399,032 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 540,758 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 40,648 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,710 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 26, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

