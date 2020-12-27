UPDATE (Sunday, December 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
21196
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 543,707 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 27. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1408 7585.8 42 122
Atkinson 619 7430.97 9 90
Bacon 784 6874.78 21 59
Baker 127 4075.74 6 24
Baldwin 2833 6376.61 72 213
Banks 1094 5474.93 18 130
Barrow 4565 5284.6 65 371
Bartow 6216 5611.58 111 443
Ben Hill 1178 7077.2 36 119
Berrien 763 3958.29 20 40
Bibb 9046 5945.45 236 1115
Bleckley 623 4852.78 30 40
Brantley 645 3359.03 18 53
Brooks 752 4781.59 26 63
Bryan 1709 4366.71 17 119
Bulloch 3651 4594.36 36 162
Burke 1146 5129.35 15 108
Butts 1213 4818.46 47 78
Calhoun 309 4891.56 11 57
Camden 2147 3981.53 19 93
Candler 603 5564.27 28 50
Carroll 5118 4260.77 95 253
Catoosa 3089 4491.72 36 154
Charlton 823 6210.85 12 45
Chatham 12472 4268.66 226 1008
Chattahoochee 2142 19927.44 1 18
Chattooga 1473 5947.67 43 100
Cherokee 12122 4546.6 125 777
Clarke 8215 6329.99 62 312
Clay 143 5008.76 3 9
Clayton 12681 4159.91 218 872
Clinch 534 8022.84 14 44
Cobb 35103 4440.11 545 2334
Coffee 3321 7715.72 78 470
Colquitt 2490 5485.43 44 183
Columbia 6957 4385.65 84 275
Cook 966 5539.94 23 86
Coweta 4961 3263.79 77 206
Crawford 340 2780.5 7 39
Crisp 931 4176.95 27 114
Dade 682 4219.77 7 38
Dawson 1577 5836.2 14 144
Decatur 1580 6002.58 43 117
DeKalb 33816 4263.48 488 3002
Dodge 811 3978.42 44 83
Dooly 519 3873.13 21 63
Dougherty 3910 4349.04 203 748
Douglas 6578 4330.31 97 579
Early 693 6830.28 39 58
Echols 311 7835.73 2 10
Effingham 2375 3709.43 34 157
Elbert 1121 5917.13 24 90
Emanuel 1386 6115.43 45 101
Evans 582 5445.87 8 57
Fannin 1242 4718.84 35 103
Fayette 3590 3054.18 68 171
Floyd 6464 6469.43 106 508
Forsyth 8829 3496.54 79 580
Franklin 1589 6811.26 21 104
Fulton 49027 4460.32 731 3247
Gilmer 1561 4968.65 31 136
Glascock 84 2776.86 3 10
Glynn 4685 5444.7 123 379
Gordon 3939 6785.65 57 200
Grady 1035 4217.6 27 121
Greene 887 4739.01 26 75
Gwinnett 48887 5033.95 554 3662
Habersham 3371 7360.26 86 338
Hall 16798 8140.58 213 1560
Hancock 574 7005.98 46 75
Haralson 1190 3873.45 23 51
Harris 1210 3485.83 29 103
Hart 1086 4159.8 20 94
Heard 412 3330.64 10 24
Henry 10502 4378.28 145 377
Houston 5795 3690.17 112 481
Irwin 540 5724.58 11 59
Jackson 4822 6455.15 61 299
Jasper 388 2732.59 5 27
Jeff Davis 937 6185.64 31 81
Jefferson 1114 7274.86 39 115
Jenkins 512 5970.15 34 72
Johnson 531 5496.33 30 72
Jones 980 3427.65 23 70
Lamar 757 3912.75 26 62
Lanier 386 3729.11 7 19
Laurens 2640 5581.87 113 237
Lee 1023 3413.3 32 118
Liberty 1766 2852.8 30 142
Lincoln 327 4024.62 9 37
Long 420 2108.96 5 27
Lowndes 5989 5080.68 99 260
Lumpkin 1776 5254.13 20 166
Macon 352 2710.19 15 59
Madison 1512 5010.44 16 91
Marion 249 3002.53 10 26
McDuffie 956 4426.54 22 105
McIntosh 439 3013.66 8 41
Meriwether 809 3848.72 20 92
Miller 429 7442.75 2 25
Mitchell 1087 4928.36 49 174
Monroe 1209 4360.37 60 118
Montgomery 508 5507.37 9 29
Morgan 753 3934.58 8 50
Murray 2498 6204.52 40 146
Muscogee 8499 4435.2 202 790
Newton 4459 3968.71 119 403
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21240 0 251 873
Oconee 1560 3737.69 39 91
Oglethorpe 695 4560.37 13 52
Paulding 5625 3260.08 100 204
Peach 1150 4200.91 29 131
Pickens 1423 4243.96 15 100
Pierce 862 4410.34 27 97
Pike 603 3197.24 14 47
Polk 2439 5609.22 42 213
Pulaski 429 3938.31 25 42
Putnam 1122 5126.8 31 92
Quitman 49 2136.01 1 7
Rabun 977 5751.8 17 99
Randolph 356 5270.95 30 63
Richmond 12202 6033.43 218 852
Rockdale 3454 3637.32 69 461
Schley 153 2900.47 2 18
Screven 516 3712.23 11 51
Seminole 553 6793.61 12 46
Spalding 2491 3604.4 86 291
Stephens 2085 7919.33 48 180
Stewart 603 9838.47 17 114
Sumter 1280 4353.89 70 221
Talbot 235 3816.17 9 31
Taliaferro 45 2757.35 0 2
Tattnall 1226 4824.68 22 86
Taylor 333 4184.47 13 43
Telfair 569 3637.18 32 56
Terrell 441 5208.46 34 88
Thomas 2240 5041.53 78 214
Tift 2824 6916.48 70 322
Toombs 2024 7501.02 61 137
Towns 704 5850.09 25 90
Treutlen 388 5681.65 14 36
Troup 3923 5571.34 121 396
Turner 450 5572.07 24 62
Twiggs 335 4142.96 15 65
Union 1331 5253.6 41 130
Unknown 2914 0 3 43
Upson 1120 4262.28 72 114
Walker 3600 5171.67 54 163
Walton 4261 4447.16 84 311
Ware 2122 5918.61 72 234
Warren 215 4126.68 6 30
Washington 1128 5556.1 26 76
Wayne 1747 5828.38 45 165
Webster 61 2392.16 2 10
Wheeler 383 4842.58 18 27
White 1910 6014.23 34 183
Whitfield 10474 10006.5 112 493
Wilcox 365 4152.45 25 62
Wilkes 450 4493.71 8 52
Wilkinson 508 5695.71 18 90
Worth 837 4155.5 37 125
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,633,177 (5,233,528 reported molecular tests; 399,649 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 543,707 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 40,787 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,714 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 27, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.