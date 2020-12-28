Above average temperatures to close out year

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A weak cold front moves through today as we close out the year with warmer than normal temperatures.
TODAY.
A weak cold front will drift southward through our area today. Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low and middle 60’s. We may squeeze out a sprinkle or two late this evening, but most will stay dry. Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30’s.
TOMORROW.
Sunshine will be plentiful tomorrow as high temperatures climb into the middle 60’s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40’s under a clear sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Moisture will begin to increase across Middle Georgia by Wednesday which will allow for isolated downpours. By Thursday, a dynamic storm system will begin to take form across the southeast. We will be impacted by this system late on Thursday and into early Friday morning. This particular setup will potentially allow for a few strong storms. We will monitor this threat in the coming days.
