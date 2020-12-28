BOE predicts fewer voter turnout than general elections

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Your last chance to vote early in the Georgia Senate Runoffs is here.

State representatives and the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections encourage residents to get out and vote now, instead of waiting until January 5.

“So far we had close to 18,000 people early vote,” said Mike Kaplan, chairman for Macon-Bibb Board of Elections.

Kaplan says the board of elections received around 20,000 absentee ballots.

“We already processed about 12,000,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan says there were 34,000 early voters during the general election in November, resulting in a 66% turnout. He says out of that, 17,000 people voted in person.

41NBC caught up with State Representative Mariam Paris at the “New Year, New Senate Tour” as she supported Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the final week of early voting.

Paris says people who were once silent have now found their voice.

“We have seen numbers for some people that did not vote in the November 3 election, have already voted,” Paris said.

Locations for early voting

Early voting ends Wednesday, December 30. If you still have an absentee ballot, take it to a ballot dropbox.

You can still participate in early voting. Visit one of the following locations: