Fugitive on the run; GDC K9 Officer shot

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive.
According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies are looking for 26-year-old Marquavious Rashad Parks of the Athens area.
Deputies say they received a call from the GA Department of Corrections to assist with an officer-involved shooting investigation. Deputies say someone shot a Georgia GDC K9 Officer during a perimeter breach investigation.
According to the post, the incident happened around midnight Monday morning near the Davisboro Prison in Davisboro.
SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:
- Black male
- 5’9″
- 185 lbs
- black hair
- brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Parks should call 911 immediately.