Fugitive on the run; GDC K9 Officer shot

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
54
Listen to the content of this post:

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies are looking for 26-year-old Marquavious Rashad Parks of the Athens area.

Deputies say they received a call from the GA Department of Corrections to assist with an officer-involved shooting investigation. Deputies say someone shot a Georgia GDC K9 Officer during a perimeter breach investigation.

According to the post, the incident happened around midnight Monday morning near the Davisboro Prison in Davisboro.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:

  • Black male
  • 5’9″
  • 185 lbs
  • black hair
  • brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Parks should call 911 immediately.