UPDATE (Monday, December 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m . ET on Monday, December 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 546,859 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 28. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1402 7553.47 42 124
Atkinson 621 7454.98 9 91
Bacon 794 6962.47 21 59
Baker 128 4107.83 6 25
Baldwin 2843 6399.12 72 215
Banks 1098 5494.95 18 131
Barrow 4604 5329.75 65 374
Bartow 6261 5652.2 111 456
Ben Hill 1179 7083.21 36 120
Berrien 768 3984.23 20 40
Bibb 9082 5969.11 237 1117
Bleckley 629 4899.52 30 40
Brantley 651 3390.27 18 53
Brooks 758 4819.74 26 63
Bryan 1717 4387.15 17 119
Bulloch 3672 4620.79 36 162
Burke 1146 5129.35 15 108
Butts 1223 4858.19 47 79
Calhoun 308 4875.73 11 57
Camden 2163 4011.2 19 93
Candler 605 5582.73 28 50
Carroll 5141 4279.92 95 253
Catoosa 3093 4497.54 36 154
Charlton 826 6233.49 12 45
Chatham 12504 4279.61 227 1011
Chattahoochee 2143 19936.74 1 18
Chattooga 1481 5979.97 43 100
Cherokee 12226 4585.6 125 787
Clarke 8235 6345.4 63 313
Clay 143 5008.76 3 9
Clayton 12767 4188.13 218 875
Clinch 537 8067.91 14 45
Cobb 35379 4475.02 545 2338
Coffee 3352 7787.74 78 474
Colquitt 2496 5498.65 44 183
Columbia 6997 4410.87 84 276
Cook 971 5568.62 23 87
Coweta 4974 3272.35 77 206
Crawford 347 2837.75 7 40
Crisp 933 4185.92 27 114
Dade 685 4238.34 7 38
Dawson 1592 5891.71 14 144
Decatur 1586 6025.38 43 117
DeKalb 34124 4302.32 488 3017
Dodge 813 3988.23 44 83
Dooly 520 3880.6 21 63
Dougherty 3934 4375.73 203 751
Douglas 6598 4343.48 97 579
Early 697 6869.7 39 59
Echols 311 7835.73 2 10
Effingham 2379 3715.68 34 157
Elbert 1121 5917.13 24 90
Emanuel 1393 6146.31 45 101
Evans 583 5455.23 8 57
Fannin 1246 4734.04 35 104
Fayette 3612 3072.89 68 171
Floyd 6499 6504.46 106 508
Forsyth 8885 3518.71 79 583
Franklin 1591 6819.84 21 104
Fulton 49301 4485.25 731 3253
Gilmer 1566 4984.56 31 137
Glascock 85 2809.92 3 10
Glynn 4709 5472.59 123 379
Gordon 3956 6814.93 57 202
Grady 1042 4246.13 27 121
Greene 900 4808.46 26 75
Gwinnett 49389 5085.65 554 3686
Habersham 3379 7377.73 86 340
Hall 16850 8165.78 213 1568
Hancock 579 7067.01 46 75
Haralson 1191 3876.7 23 51
Harris 1215 3500.23 29 103
Hart 1090 4175.13 20 94
Heard 412 3330.64 10 25
Henry 10622 4428.31 145 377
Houston 5841 3719.46 112 481
Irwin 540 5724.58 11 59
Jackson 4842 6481.93 61 300
Jasper 388 2732.59 5 27
Jeff Davis 939 6198.84 31 82
Jefferson 1121 7320.58 39 116
Jenkins 513 5981.81 34 72
Johnson 539 5579.13 30 72
Jones 986 3448.64 23 70
Lamar 764 3948.93 26 63
Lanier 387 3738.77 7 19
Laurens 2656 5615.7 113 239
Lee 1037 3460.01 32 118
Liberty 1776 2868.96 30 142
Lincoln 327 4024.62 9 37
Long 421 2113.98 5 27
Lowndes 6016 5103.58 99 260
Lumpkin 1777 5257.09 21 166
Macon 354 2725.59 15 59
Madison 1517 5027.01 16 92
Marion 249 3002.53 10 26
McDuffie 961 4449.69 22 107
McIntosh 442 3034.26 8 41
Meriwether 814 3872.5 20 92
Miller 430 7460.1 2 25
Mitchell 1110 5032.64 49 177
Monroe 1215 4382.01 60 118
Montgomery 508 5507.37 9 29
Morgan 755 3945.03 8 50
Murray 2510 6234.32 40 146
Muscogee 8550 4461.82 202 790
Newton 4490 3996.3 119 404
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21245 0 251 877
Oconee 1567 3754.46 40 92
Oglethorpe 697 4573.49 13 52
Paulding 5688 3296.59 100 205
Peach 1161 4241.1 29 131
Pickens 1427 4255.89 15 101
Pierce 869 4446.15 27 97
Pike 606 3213.15 14 47
Polk 2454 5643.71 42 213
Pulaski 429 3938.31 25 42
Putnam 1125 5140.51 31 92
Quitman 49 2136.01 1 7
Rabun 978 5757.68 17 101
Randolph 356 5270.95 30 63
Richmond 12267 6065.57 218 853
Rockdale 3479 3663.65 69 463
Schley 153 2900.47 2 18
Screven 518 3726.62 11 51
Seminole 553 6793.61 12 46
Spalding 2506 3626.1 86 292
Stephens 2089 7934.52 48 180
Stewart 604 9854.79 17 114
Sumter 1287 4377.7 70 221
Talbot 235 3816.17 9 31
Taliaferro 48 2941.18 0 2
Tattnall 1233 4852.23 22 86
Taylor 336 4222.17 13 43
Telfair 569 3637.18 32 56
Terrell 443 5232.08 34 88
Thomas 2266 5100.04 78 215
Tift 2828 6926.28 70 322
Toombs 2031 7526.96 61 138
Towns 706 5866.71 25 90
Treutlen 387 5667.01 14 36
Troup 3929 5579.86 121 396
Turner 452 5596.83 24 62
Twiggs 340 4204.8 15 65
Union 1340 5289.13 41 134
Unknown 2865 0 3 43
Upson 1138 4330.78 72 115
Walker 3617 5196.09 54 165
Walton 4294 4481.6 84 314
Ware 2135 5954.87 72 235
Warren 217 4165.07 6 31
Washington 1129 5561.03 26 77
Wayne 1760 5871.76 45 165
Webster 61 2392.16 2 10
Wheeler 386 4880.52 18 27
White 1912 6020.53 34 183
Whitfield 10499 10030.38 112 494
Wilcox 368 4186.58 25 62
Wilkes 449 4483.72 8 52
Wilkinson 510 5718.13 18 90
Worth 842 4180.32 37 125
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,649,058 (5,248,593 reported molecular tests; 400,465 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 546,859 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 40,952 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,719 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, December 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

