Health departments limiting services to focus on COVID-19 response

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —North Central Health District county health departments will limit services to only the most essential public health services as staff focuses on COVID-19 vaccination and testing.
Public health departments in Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson Counties will be limited until further notice:
- Vaccines for essential COVID-19 response workers (like healthcare, EMS, law enforcement and other first responders), students and children age 2 and under.
- STD treatment for positive individuals and their contacts – individuals will be interviewed by phone and only enter the health department for treatment.
- Tuberculosis program will be limited – contact investigations will continue, but TB skin tests will be given to essential COVID-19 response workers.
- Certain birth control options will not be available at this time.
- Medicaid enrollment for women’s health and pregnancy.
- WIC program vouchers.
All health departments are not accepting walk-in clients at this time, and late clinic hours are suspended. Anyone in need of clinical services should call ahead to make an appointment.
County Environmental Health services will operate as usual, but there may be delays and limited service delivery in some areas. Please call your local Environmental Health office to confirm availability.
Contact your local health department if you have any questions or to schedule an appointment.
For more information about COVID-19, visit NCHD52.org/coronavirus.