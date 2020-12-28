Investigators need help finding man wanted for theft

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man with outstanding warrant.
32-year-old Christopher Leroy Colbert is wanted for Theft by Receiving and Theft by Deception. He is also a person of interest in an Auto Theft case.
Investigators say Colbert is 5’11 and weighs around 155 pounds.
If you know where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Amanda Baker at (478) 803-2597, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.