Lyft passenger arrested with cocaine after traffic stop in Monroe County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Lyft passenger faces multiple drug charges after deputies pull the driver over during a traffic stop.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Authorities identified the Lyft passenger as Marcus Green.
Monroe County deputies stopped on a 2020 Kia Sedan at 10:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver indicated that he was a Lyft driver and taking his passenger to Macon.
Deputies asked Green to roll down the back window. When Green rolled down his window, deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from the car.
Deputies asked both occupants to step out of the car. Deputies then secured permission to search the car.
During the search, deputies found one “brick” cocaine and one pound of marijuana in Green’s possession.
Marcus Green charges
Deputies arrested Green and he faces the following charges:
- trafficking cocaine and marijuana
- possession of cocaine and marijuana