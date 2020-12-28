Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint Christmas-day

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Christmas-day armed robbery at the Circle K Gas Station at 2580 Riverside Drive.

Deputies say at 6:25 Friday morning; a man entered the store brandishing a firearm. He demanded money from the clerk and after getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran.
There were no injuries during the incident.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:

  • between 5’3″ and 5’5″
  • wearing a black wig during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

