Meals on Wheels keeps up with demand despite pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Meals on Wheels is continuing to provide food to home-bound seniors during the pandemic, even though they’ve seen a 60 percent increase in the clients they serve.

Edwina Veal became a driver for Meals on Wheels over six months ago, amid the pandemic.

“To me, it was just a job but now it’s a great experience to deliver for the elderly, disabled, people who really can’t help themselves with a meal,” said Veal.

Veal quickly grew into the role quickly because she knows many of the clients from growing up in the area. She says providing this essential service means a lot to her.

“I have fun doing this,” said Veal. “I walk away knowing that somebody has a meal for today.”

Javonna Latimore — acting director for Meals on Wheels — said they have been able to keep up with the increased demand from donations and additional funding. She said Meals on Wheels is more than just a delivery service.

“We also provide pet food for our seniors that do not have funds to purchase pet food,” said Latimore. “We do wellness checks, and we also do a senior chat where we have volunteers call our seniors regularly to see how they’re doing.”

They remind those with elderly or disabled neighbors to check on them.

How you can help Meals on Wheels