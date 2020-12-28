Senator Perdue tours Sandersville to encourage early voting

|
Listen to the content of this post:
SANDERSVILLE, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator David Perdue was in Sandersville to encourage citizens to get out and vote early.
The stop in Sandersville was part of his “Win Georgia, Save America” bus tour.
Perdue is traveling all over the state to stop not only in big cities but the smaller cities as well.
Senator Perdue said the main reason why he stopped in Sandersville and other smaller locations was that he wants to travel to places where people may not be able to see a candidate.
He wants to make sure that the voters know what is at stake in this election.
While on the tour he also encourages those that attend to sign his bus to help showcase those that were in attendance.