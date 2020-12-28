Toddler shot during Christmas-day gathering

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in jail following a Christmas-day shooting involving a 2-year old girl.
Bibb County Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kendarius Leshawn Grimes, of Macon, on Friday.
According to a news release, the toddler found a gun during a Christmas gathering on Mumford Rd at Kingston Garden Apartments. The toddler then shot herself in the head with that gun.
Paramedics took the girl to The Medical Center Navicent Health, where she is in critical condition upon 41NBC’s last check.
Deputies later determined that the gun belonged to Grimes and took him into custody. According to the release, that gun was reported stolen in July of this year.
Grimes is now in the Bibb County Jail facing a 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children charge and Theft by Receiving. A judge set his bond at $12,500.00.