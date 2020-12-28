Listen to the content of this post:

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another in custody after possibly trying to sneak contraband into a prison.

This is according to a GBI news release. Authorities identified the men as:

Marquavious Rashod Parks, 26, of Athens

John Frank Snow, 51, of Monroe

On Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the GBI about an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Washington State Prison in Davisboro Sunday.

Authorities say that on Sunday around 10:39 p.m., Parks and Snow went to Washington State Prison for a contraband drop.

The news release says that K-9 officers got into a shooting incident with Parks. A bullet hit one officer. Paramedics took him to a hospital in Augusta for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. The hospital treated and released the K-9 officer.

Parks and Snow

Authorities found Parks’s body in a nearby pond.

Officers took Snow into custody. He faces multiple charges, including:

aggravated assault against a peace officer

felony murder

Also, the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Parks.

The news release says that the investigation indicates that the items found at the scene were believed to be contraband for introduction into the prison.

The GBI will continue its investigation of this incident.

Authorities say this makes the 95th officer-involved shooting investigation for the GBI in 2020.