MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb county held a ceremony celebrating 20 years of Crimestoppers Tuesday.

After 20 years of serving the community, Macon Regional Crimestoppers board chairman Warren Selby says he’s thankful for the recognition.

“Well, it means a lot,” Selby said. “As Crimestoppers celebrates its 20 years of working with the eight counties that we serve it’s nice to be recognized for your service.”

Mayor Robert Reichert named December 29 Macon Regional Crimestoppers Day in Bibb County. Reichert says he’s proud to have watched the program grow.

“I can’t think of a better proclamation to wind up my time as mayor,” Reichert said. “The Crimestoppers has created a wonderful public and private partnership, and also been an asset to public safety.”

Since Crimestoppers started in 2000, the group has served over 11,000 warrants, cleared over 9,000 cases, and made around 6,000 arrests.

The program has grown over the years, expanding to more platforms like phone calls, emails, and social media. Mayor Reichert says he hopes to see more expansion to other digital platforms in the future.

“I’d love to see them get an anonymous text line, because more and more young people, won’t give you a call, but they sure will send you a text,” Reichert joked.

Selby says he also looks forward to the future of Crimestoppers. He says their accomplishments would be impossible without the help of the community.

“We’re looking forward to the new years that come and having even more success in working in the community,” Selby stated.

The program also gives anonymous tipsters money in return for information. In their 20 years, Crimestoppers has given almost $1 million in paid rewards.

If you ever have a tip that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.