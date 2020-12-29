UPDATE (Tuesday, December 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 552,712 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 29. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1420 7650.45 42 125
Atkinson 627 7527.01 9 91
Bacon 801 7023.85 21 59
Baker 128 4107.83 6 25
Baldwin 2859 6435.13 72 220
Banks 1109 5549.99 18 133
Barrow 4675 5411.94 66 378
Bartow 6340 5723.52 111 462
Ben Hill 1186 7125.26 36 121
Berrien 771 3999.79 20 41
Bibb 9133 6002.63 237 1136
Bleckley 634 4938.46 30 40
Brantley 656 3416.31 18 53
Brooks 760 4832.45 26 63
Bryan 1729 4417.81 17 121
Bulloch 3684 4635.89 36 162
Burke 1147 5133.83 16 108
Butts 1239 4921.74 47 80
Calhoun 311 4923.22 11 57
Camden 2170 4024.18 19 95
Candler 604 5573.5 28 50
Carroll 5158 4294.08 95 255
Catoosa 3140 4565.88 36 154
Charlton 831 6271.22 12 45
Chatham 12600 4312.47 228 1029
Chattahoochee 2147 19973.95 1 19
Chattooga 1500 6056.69 43 101
Cherokee 12396 4649.37 125 796
Clarke 8339 6425.54 63 313
Clay 144 5043.78 3 9
Clayton 12901 4232.08 219 884
Clinch 540 8112.98 14 47
Cobb 35761 4523.34 547 2355
Coffee 3370 7829.56 78 477
Colquitt 2511 5531.69 44 185
Columbia 7070 4456.88 84 281
Cook 977 5603.03 23 89
Coweta 5056 3326.29 77 207
Crawford 351 2870.46 7 42
Crisp 957 4293.6 28 116
Dade 692 4281.65 7 38
Dawson 1613 5969.43 15 153
Decatur 1590 6040.57 43 117
DeKalb 34491 4348.59 490 3041
Dodge 815 3998.04 44 84
Dooly 522 3895.52 22 63
Dougherty 3950 4393.53 204 758
Douglas 6646 4375.07 97 580
Early 700 6899.27 39 59
Echols 314 7911.31 2 10
Effingham 2391 3734.42 34 158
Elbert 1131 5969.91 24 90
Emanuel 1401 6181.61 45 102
Evans 582 5445.87 8 57
Fannin 1256 4772.04 35 106
Fayette 3678 3129.04 69 173
Floyd 6592 6597.54 106 514
Forsyth 9022 3572.97 79 591
Franklin 1613 6914.14 21 105
Fulton 49907 4540.38 732 3276
Gilmer 1585 5045.04 31 137
Glascock 85 2809.92 3 10
Glynn 4716 5480.73 124 379
Gordon 3986 6866.61 57 203
Grady 1049 4274.65 27 123
Greene 919 4909.97 26 75
Gwinnett 50063 5155.05 556 3734
Habersham 3422 7471.62 87 345
Hall 17072 8273.36 216 1599
Hancock 622 7591.85 46 76
Haralson 1198 3899.49 23 51
Harris 1236 3560.73 29 103
Hart 1111 4255.56 20 94
Heard 412 3330.64 10 25
Henry 10730 4473.33 145 378
Houston 5917 3767.85 113 485
Irwin 543 5756.39 11 59
Jackson 4938 6610.44 62 305
Jasper 389 2739.63 5 28
Jeff Davis 941 6212.04 31 82
Jefferson 1123 7333.64 38 116
Jenkins 515 6005.13 34 73
Johnson 542 5610.19 30 72
Jones 996 3483.61 23 73
Lamar 773 3995.45 26 63
Lanier 392 3787.07 7 19
Laurens 2664 5632.61 113 242
Lee 1054 3516.73 32 119
Liberty 1782 2878.65 30 145
Lincoln 327 4024.62 9 37
Long 425 2134.07 5 29
Lowndes 6047 5129.88 99 264
Lumpkin 1792 5301.46 21 169
Macon 354 2725.59 15 59
Madison 1546 5123.11 16 93
Marion 249 3002.53 10 26
McDuffie 968 4482.1 22 107
McIntosh 443 3041.12 8 42
Meriwether 823 3915.32 20 92
Miller 433 7512.14 2 25
Mitchell 1116 5059.85 49 177
Monroe 1229 4432.5 61 120
Montgomery 514 5572.42 9 29
Morgan 776 4054.76 8 50
Murray 2545 6321.25 40 149
Muscogee 8651 4514.52 202 794
Newton 4545 4045.25 119 407
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21412 0 253 891
Oconee 1647 3946.14 40 93
Oglethorpe 714 4685.04 13 52
Paulding 5764 3340.64 100 208
Peach 1171 4277.63 32 133
Pickens 1455 4339.4 15 103
Pierce 874 4471.73 27 97
Pike 610 3234.36 14 47
Polk 2500 5749.51 42 217
Pulaski 431 3956.67 25 42
Putnam 1150 5254.74 31 93
Quitman 49 2136.01 1 7
Rabun 990 5828.33 17 104
Randolph 358 5300.56 30 63
Richmond 12343 6103.14 218 867
Rockdale 3531 3718.41 69 468
Schley 153 2900.47 2 18
Screven 520 3741.01 11 51
Seminole 554 6805.9 12 46
Spalding 2525 3653.6 86 293
Stephens 2114 8029.47 48 184
Stewart 605 9871.1 17 114
Sumter 1299 4418.52 71 224
Talbot 238 3864.89 9 31
Taliaferro 48 2941.18 0 2
Tattnall 1237 4867.97 22 87
Taylor 339 4259.86 13 45
Telfair 570 3643.57 32 56
Terrell 445 5255.7 34 88
Thomas 2278 5127.05 79 217
Tift 2855 6992.41 70 323
Toombs 2042 7567.73 61 138
Towns 715 5941.5 26 90
Treutlen 387 5667.01 14 36
Troup 3954 5615.36 121 396
Turner 457 5658.74 24 62
Twiggs 344 4254.27 15 66
Union 1348 5320.7 41 136
Unknown 2845 0 3 45
Upson 1158 4406.9 72 116
Walker 3690 5300.96 54 165
Walton 4393 4584.92 84 317
Ware 2146 5985.55 74 242
Warren 220 4222.65 7 31
Washington 1134 5585.66 27 79
Wayne 1767 5895.11 45 167
Webster 62 2431.37 2 10
Wheeler 388 4905.8 18 29
White 1935 6092.95 34 188
Whitfield 10560 10088.66 117 515
Wilcox 374 4254.84 25 63
Wilkes 451 4503.69 8 52
Wilkinson 517 5796.61 18 90
Worth 850 4220.04 37 125
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,682,221 (5,281,282 reported molecular tests; 400,939 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 552,712 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 41,403 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,759 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

