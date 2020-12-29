Macon man pleads guilty to drug charges

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A convicted felon, arrested with multiple firearms and 105 bags of illegal drugs, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Tuesday.

In 2018, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies served 30-year-old Alexander Brock Ray, with an arrest warrant for a Superior Court probation violation.

In 2013, Ray was convicted of theft by receiving (firearm), carrying a concealed weapon and felony obstruction. He was arrested, and officers found a shotgun, along with many pills and bags of suspected ecstasy. During a search warrant officers found two semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia and 4.6 pounds of suspected ecstasy, which was later found to contain methamphetamine. Eleven stamps were found in the residence which were being used to compress multicolored powder into heart and “Hello Kitty” shaped pills.

He faces at least five years in prison, but could receive up to 40. That will be followed by four years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5,000,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.