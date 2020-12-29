|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday.
Deputies say they responded to the shots-fired call around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Juniper road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person injured.
Deputies say a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into the Medical Center of Houston County emergency room.
Paramedics took him to Medical Navicent Health in Macon. The hospital lists him in ‘very serious condition.’
There is an ongoing investigation.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2080.