Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 21-25

By
Tucker Sargent
-
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 21 and Friday, December 25, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

 

Houston County:

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020

Lune Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020

Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020

Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Moe’z Tropical Cuisine
800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Choice Pizzeria
8705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020

Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020

D & D Burger, Wings and Things
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020

D & D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020

 

Twiggs County:

Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

 

Upson County:

Sonic Drive-In
1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Burger King
313 N CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020

 

Washington County:

Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

Big T’s Seafood
4314 WRIGHTSBORO RD GROVETOWN, GA 30813
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020

 

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

