Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 21-25

Restaurant Report Card: December 21-25
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 21 and Friday, December 25, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Houston County:
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020
Lune Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2020
Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Moe’z Tropical Cuisine
800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Choice Pizzeria
8705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020
Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020
D & D Burger, Wings and Things
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020
D & D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020
Twiggs County:
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Upson County:
Sonic Drive-In
1112 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Burger King
313 N CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2020
Washington County:
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
Big T’s Seafood
4314 WRIGHTSBORO RD GROVETOWN, GA 30813
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2020
