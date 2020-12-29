Bibb deputies offer tips to stay safe after holidays

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The holiday season usually brings an increase in crime and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you’re not a victim.
BSO safety tips
- Lock your car at all times
- Keep items out of view from others
- Travel in pairs when you’re out shopping
- Stay alert
Once you get your items home, make sure you wait until the actual day your trash is picked up to put it at the curb.
We spoke with Judy Gordon — Neighborhood Watch Commander with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office — about what to do on trash day.
“The best method is to break the boxes down and get them as small as possible so they do not show visually that you just got a new television for the holidays,” said Gordon.
If you’re still waiting on packages to be delivered, deputies recommend having a trusted neighbor pick it up for you.
They also recommend locking your house doors and windows, as well as keeping your home well lit to deter burglars.