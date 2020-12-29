Clinicians encourage setting attainable New Year’s resolutions in 2021

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— New Year’s resolutions can be hard to keep. Hanna Cespedes — clinical mental health therapist with All Counseling Solutions — says it’s important to set S.M.A.R.T. goals.

S.M.A.R.T goals

Sustainable

Measurable

Attainable

Relevant

Timely

Jasmine Riley — assistant club manager at Planet Fitness — says many times people set goals for themselves that are too aggressive.

“Just making sure that you’re being patient with yourself and understanding that you’re not where you were before fitness-wise,” said Riley. “And being consistent so that you’re more likely to reach your goals again.”

Riley said it’s important to make your fitness goals about you.

“Everyone’s fitness journey is not going to be the exact same,” said Riley.

Your workout should hit four areas

Cardio Upper body Lower body Core

“Ensure you’re checking all those boxes will make sure that you’re hitting all those major areas,” said Riley. “and makes for a well-rounded fitness program.”

Many people set New Year’s resolutions surrounding fitness but experts say it’s important you have a plan in place for your nutrition as well. Larkin Kelly —clinical dietitian with Navicent Health Baldwin— says dietary changes are behavioral changes. She explains you’re more likely to be successful by taking small, simple, incremental steps.

“That is really the best way to adopt new habits and patterns, you know really make lasting changes to your patterns that can last you through your lifetime,” said Kelly.

She said other factors outside of diet can determine how successful you are with achieving a goal.

“Your hydration, how much you’re sleeping at night, how mindful and how stressed out you may or may not be,” said Kelly. “So those are important factors when you’re choosing what to do.”

Cespedes said no matter the goal, it’s important to be kind to yourself because progress is not linear.

“We do the best we can at any given moment and we wake up every day and we have a new opportunity to love and be kind to ourselves,” said Cespedes. “So what better way to do that than to pursue goals and pursue things that we love and enjoy and are passionate about.”

Cespedes recommends having an accountability partner to help keep your goals. That can be a therapist, a close friend, or a family member.