MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District said it’s too early to tell if Christmas caused a spike in COVID cases. However, following Thanksgiving, cases throughout the state increased.

Michael Hokinson with the district said, “If we continue the trend we saw after Thanksgiving we definitely may see a spike in the next fourteen days, so we’ll look again at mid-January to see if we’re seeing those highs that we saw a few weeks after Thanksgiving.”

They advise avoiding big social gatherings to slow the spread of COVID.