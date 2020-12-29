Transition COVID relief

Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia (NBC News) — More than a two-thirds House majority voted to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, for the first time in his presidency.

Trump said he vetoed the bill because it would allow for the renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate military leaders. He says it also fails to strip liability protections from websites over what their users post.

The override followed a close vote in the House to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 — a move pushed by the President but backed by Democrats.

Reporter: Do you support a $2000 direct payment, sir?

President-elect Joe Biden: Yes.

“This is not a stimulus. It is not. And it does nothing to help get people back to work,” said Republican Texas representative Kevin Brady.

It sets up a test for Republicans in the Senate, who generally oppose increasing the stimulus checks.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “I am telling Donald Trump, don’t just talk about it, act! These Senate Republicans have followed you through thick and thin, get them now to act and to support the $2,000 checks.”

But there’s no guarantee Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will even bring the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders says he will try to block the vote on the Defense Authorization Act override until there’s a vote on increasing the coronavirus stimulus checks.

The term for the current Congress ends January 3.