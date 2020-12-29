Warm, dry day ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Dry weather remains for one more day before showers and storms return on Wednesday.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will climb into the middle 60’s once again. Clouds will build in overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
TOMORROW.
Showers will be light and isolated tomorrow morning before coverage slightly increases throughout the day. A cloudy sky is expected with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 will be wet and stormy at times. A dynamic cold front will bring storms to our area with the greatest potential for severe weather being on Friday, New Year’s Day. The forecast will be updated in the coming days, but for the time being it appears that damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out Friday. Stay tuned.
