Warm, dry day ahead

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Dry weather remains for one more day before showers and storms return on Wednesday.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will climb into the middle 60’s once again. Clouds will build in overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW.

Showers will be light and isolated tomorrow morning before coverage slightly increases throughout the day. A cloudy sky is expected with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 will be wet and stormy at times. A dynamic cold front will bring storms to our area with the greatest potential for severe weather being on Friday, New Year’s Day. The forecast will be updated in the coming days, but for the time being it appears that damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out Friday. Stay tuned.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleLyft passenger arrested with cocaine after traffic stop in Monroe County
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.