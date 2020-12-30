GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in Dodge County shooting

|
Listen to the content of this post:
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Dodge County.
A news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the GBI’s Eastman Field Office was requested by the Eastman Police Department to assist in an investigation that happened on Lee Avenue.
Two people were shot just before 3 p.m. in an area known as the Sunset Community, according to the release.
Both victims, 22-year-old Demonte J. Ivey of Eastman and 23-year-old Alize Lampkin of Eastman, were taken by private vehicles to Dodge County Hospital.
Ivey was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release. Lampkin was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.
Call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 or Eastman Police at (478) 347-7788 if you have any information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.