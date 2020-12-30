Local libraries participate in national reading challenge

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Libraries are participating in the Winter Reading Challenge.
This is the first year that Simon and Shuster’s Books Like US will sponsor the challenge.
Three Bibb County libraries will participate: Washington Memorial, Shurling, and Bloomfield Libraries.
The Washington Memorial Library has set a goal to read at least 10 hours in January. Marketing Coordinator Sylvia O’bear says the library will participate because it likes what Books Like Us stands for.
“We’re getting people to see characters that look like them, that tell their stories that relate to them, that they can see themselves,” O’bear said.
Library staff says they want to help promote that diversity.
Event organizers say the challenge will happen virtually allowing anyone to participate, regardless of age.
The challenge begins on Jan. 1 and ends on Jan. 31. To register, click here.