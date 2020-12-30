Bibb School District to remain virtual through January

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District will continue remote virtual learning for the month of January.
The decision, which is for all students including face-to-face and Access students, was made “out of an abundance of caution due to increased COVID-19 cases in our community,” a school district release said.
Meal service, athletics continuing
Curbside meal service will continue to be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to the release. Students may find meal order forms in ClassLink. Athletics will also continue as planned.
Students to resume classes Wednesday, January 6
Students should check in to Canvas for assignments and attendance on Wednesday, January 6. Live remote learning classes will resume Thursday, January 7. The first semester will end Friday, January 15, with the second semester starting Wednesday, January 20.
Parents are still expected to make a decision about their child’s instructional model for the second semester by the end of the day on January 6.
Employees
Teachers and staff who have the capability of working from home will be authorized to do so, but only with a supervisor’s direct permission of guidance, according to the release.
“The expectation is that schools will still be open and operational, and day-to-day operations will continue as normal,” the release said.
What to do after testing positive
Employees and students who test positive should notify their principal or supervisor via email or through the Remind app. A school nurse will be in contact afterwards.
