MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Black Voters Matter organization held a first-ever drive-thru food giveaway to encourage voter turnout.
Organizers distributed around 300 bags of food. They also encouraged those that have not voted to vote.
Gregory Barnes, the local organization manager, said they aim to highlight the importance of voting. Volunteers and local food pantries provided most of the donated items.
Fenika Miller — the Middle Georgia organizer — said that regardless of political persuasion, with so many things on the ballot, voting is even more important this season.
The organizers say that even though this was their first drive-thru event, it will not be their last.