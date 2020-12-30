Perry apartments damaged in fire, leaves 2 injured

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crossroads Apartments in Perry are uninhabitable after a fire Wednesday morning.
Perry fire officials responded to the call around 9 a.m. and say the fire started from a cooking incident.
Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says several rooms were damaged leaving two burn victims in hospital. He says the fire also others without a home.
“We had about 30 occupants that were dislocated,” said Chief Parker. “Code enforcement and the fire marshal office will put some placards on the door stating that it is uninhabitable currently.”
Chief Parker says it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.