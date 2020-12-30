GBI arrests Unadilla Downtown Development Authority Chairman

|
Listen to the content of this post:
UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Unadilla’s Downtown Development Authority Chairman Bobby West was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by taking and theft by conversion.
That’s according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which said the 59-year-old was booked into the Dooly County Jail.
The release said Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy asked the GBI Region 13 Office in February to investigate funds being stolen from the Unadilla Downtown Development Authority.
“A full financial audit was to be conducted by an independent auditor to determine the amount of funds missing from the Downtown Development Authority,” the release said.
The release said the audit, presented to the GBI in November, confirmed more than $30,000 was taken between January 1, 2016 and January 15, 2020.
West was appointed chairman of the Downtown Development Authority in January 2016. He served as Mayor of Unadilla from January 2012 to December 2015.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.