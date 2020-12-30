UPDATE (Wednesday, December 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 558,177 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 30. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1441 7763.59 43 128
Atkinson 634 7611.04 9 91
Bacon 802 7032.62 21 59
Baker 128 4107.83 6 25
Baldwin 2886 6495.9 72 221
Banks 1124 5625.06 19 134
Barrow 4723 5467.51 66 384
Bartow 6454 5826.43 116 464
Ben Hill 1188 7137.28 36 122
Berrien 781 4051.67 20 41
Bibb 9255 6082.81 239 1151
Bleckley 637 4961.83 30 41
Brantley 661 3442.35 18 53
Brooks 765 4864.25 26 63
Bryan 1741 4448.48 17 121
Bulloch 3711 4669.86 36 163
Burke 1156 5174.11 16 108
Butts 1252 4973.39 47 80
Calhoun 311 4923.22 11 57
Camden 2198 4076.11 19 96
Candler 605 5582.73 28 50
Carroll 5200 4329.04 95 255
Catoosa 3185 4631.31 37 157
Charlton 837 6316.5 12 45
Chatham 12691 4343.61 229 1034
Chattahoochee 2148 19983.25 1 19
Chattooga 1513 6109.18 44 102
Cherokee 12582 4719.13 125 809
Clarke 8408 6478.71 63 316
Clay 145 5078.81 3 9
Clayton 13010 4267.84 219 897
Clinch 550 8263.22 14 47
Cobb 36240 4583.93 549 2361
Coffee 3395 7887.64 79 479
Colquitt 2532 5577.95 44 185
Columbia 7140 4501.01 85 282
Cook 981 5625.97 23 89
Coweta 5113 3363.79 78 212
Crawford 357 2919.53 7 45
Crisp 962 4316.03 28 117
Dade 708 4380.65 7 38
Dawson 1651 6110.06 15 157
Decatur 1599 6074.77 43 117
DeKalb 34904 4400.66 491 3062
Dodge 813 3988.23 44 84
Dooly 529 3947.76 22 64
Dougherty 3975 4421.33 204 760
Douglas 6712 4418.52 97 581
Early 701 6909.13 39 59
Echols 314 7911.31 2 10
Effingham 2409 3762.53 34 160
Elbert 1136 5996.31 24 90
Emanuel 1408 6212.5 45 103
Evans 584 5464.58 8 57
Fannin 1265 4806.23 35 108
Fayette 3712 3157.97 69 177
Floyd 6676 6681.61 108 521
Forsyth 9174 3633.17 80 596
Franklin 1622 6952.72 21 108
Fulton 50176 4564.85 736 3292
Gilmer 1590 5060.95 32 140
Glascock 86 2842.98 3 10
Glynn 4750 5520.24 124 381
Gordon 4022 6928.63 60 205
Grady 1069 4356.15 27 124
Greene 932 4979.43 26 75
Gwinnett 50631 5213.54 558 3764
Habersham 3455 7543.67 87 351
Hall 17233 8351.39 217 1630
Hancock 630 7689.49 46 76
Haralson 1214 3951.57 23 51
Harris 1243 3580.89 29 104
Hart 1114 4267.05 20 94
Heard 416 3362.97 10 26
Henry 10834 4516.69 145 379
Houston 5994 3816.89 113 490
Irwin 546 5788.19 11 59
Jackson 5015 6713.52 62 310
Jasper 393 2767.8 5 28
Jeff Davis 948 6258.25 31 82
Jefferson 1131 7385.88 38 116
Jenkins 518 6040.11 34 73
Johnson 544 5630.89 30 73
Jones 1014 3546.57 23 75
Lamar 781 4036.8 27 63
Lanier 395 3816.06 7 20
Laurens 2684 5674.9 113 244
Lee 1063 3546.76 32 119
Liberty 1790 2891.57 30 145
Lincoln 331 4073.85 9 37
Long 431 2164.2 5 29
Lowndes 6075 5153.63 99 265
Lumpkin 1838 5437.55 22 173
Macon 363 2794.89 15 60
Madison 1557 5159.56 16 93
Marion 250 3014.59 10 26
McDuffie 978 4528.41 22 108
McIntosh 444 3047.99 8 42
Meriwether 837 3981.92 20 94
Miller 436 7564.19 2 25
Mitchell 1133 5136.92 50 179
Monroe 1242 4479.39 61 121
Montgomery 521 5648.31 9 29
Morgan 780 4075.66 8 50
Murray 2603 6465.31 40 151
Muscogee 8717 4548.97 202 799
Newton 4582 4078.18 119 413
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21385 0 254 898
Oconee 1664 3986.87 40 93
Oglethorpe 721 4730.97 13 52
Paulding 5890 3413.66 103 213
Peach 1188 4339.73 32 138
Pickens 1478 4407.99 16 103
Pierce 879 4497.31 27 99
Pike 618 3276.78 14 48
Polk 2538 5836.9 43 218
Pulaski 436 4002.57 25 42
Putnam 1173 5359.84 31 95
Quitman 49 2136.01 1 7
Rabun 1004 5910.75 17 107
Randolph 359 5315.37 30 63
Richmond 12463 6162.48 219 876
Rockdale 3557 3745.79 69 488
Schley 153 2900.47 2 18
Screven 522 3755.4 11 51
Seminole 560 6879.61 12 47
Spalding 2532 3663.72 86 293
Stephens 2134 8105.44 48 185
Stewart 607 9903.74 17 114
Sumter 1305 4438.93 71 227
Talbot 240 3897.37 9 31
Taliaferro 48 2941.18 0 2
Tattnall 1252 4927 22 90
Taylor 345 4335.26 13 46
Telfair 574 3669.14 32 57
Terrell 445 5255.7 34 88
Thomas 2308 5194.57 80 218
Tift 2875 7041.39 70 326
Toombs 2072 7678.91 61 138
Towns 718 5966.43 26 90
Treutlen 390 5710.94 14 36
Troup 3981 5653.71 121 398
Turner 457 5658.74 24 62
Twiggs 349 4316.1 15 68
Union 1364 5383.86 41 138
Unknown 2866 0 6 47
Upson 1169 4448.76 72 116
Walker 3743 5377.1 54 167
Walton 4469 4664.25 87 321
Ware 2155 6010.65 74 242
Warren 222 4261.04 7 32
Washington 1157 5698.95 27 81
Wayne 1775 5921.8 45 168
Webster 63 2470.59 2 10
Wheeler 388 4905.8 18 29
White 1971 6206.31 34 192
Whitfield 10690 10212.86 117 521
Wilcox 375 4266.21 25 62
Wilkes 453 4523.67 8 52
Wilkinson 523 5863.89 18 93
Worth 862 4279.61 37 125
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,706,057 (5,304,793 reported molecular tests; 401,264 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 558,177 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 41,778 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,808 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

