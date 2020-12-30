Senator Kelly Loeffler visits Macon, encourages residents to vote

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler visited Macon Wednesday ahead of Election Day for the Georgia Senate Runoffs.
Senator Loeffler and supporters convened at the Ocmulgee Gun Club to discuss how important this voting session will be for Georgia and to encourage residents to vote early.
According to Loeffler, if elected her top priorities will be for a better future for Georgians.
“First of all, we have to get this economy back on its feet. I’m a business person. I’m someone that has created jobs. I know that if we have a job-like recovery that’s already underway or lift all Georgians up. We are going to keep fighting for that but we also have to continue fighting for things like school choice. We have to make sure our kids have the best education. And we also have to do better with healthcare, we have to protect pre-existing conditions,” said Loeffler.
Loeffler says she also supports President Trump’s decision to provide relief funding for Georgians.