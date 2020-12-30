Rainy weather moves in to ring in 2021

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Clouds have been filtering into Middle Georgia all day today, and tonight we will continue to see cloud cover as well as a few showers.
Rain returns to the area tomorrow ahead of a cold front.
It will be a pretty much all day threat showers, so make sure you .
New Year’s Eve night will continue our rainy day, but temperatures will be staying pretty mild for most of the night.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe storms will hold off until Friday.
Speaking of Friday, our next chance of severe storms moves in Friday afternoon to Middle Georgia.
Main threats with storms will be damaging wind gusts, an isolated tornado, and heavy rain that could cause localized flooding.
A cold front will slowly approach the area on Friday.
A few discrete cells could produce severe weather, so make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings.
Timing for the strongest of storms will be 2pm-8pm.
Behind the front, rain will continue through Saturday.
Any severe threat should be gone by late Friday night, and Saturday will likely just end up being a rainy day.
Skies will finally start clear Sunday, but temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the upper 50’s.
Weather should be pretty quiet for the start of next week as highs slowly warm to the 60’s.